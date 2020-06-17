Tonse alliance supporters in road accident

At least four supporters of Tonse alliance are receiving treatment at Mchnji district hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a road accident on Tuesday.

Speaker of the National Assembly Catherane Gotani Hara, who is also Malawi Congress Party (MCP) deputy secretary general and other Tonse alliance officials stormed Mchinji on Tuesday for a series of meetings.

Mchinji police spokesperson Kondwani Kandiado said the four sustained various degrees of injuries in two separate accidents.

He said three of the injured sustained injuries after a lorry which had 39 people on board failed to negotiate a corner along the Kawere-Mkanda road.

Kandiado said one of them was hit by a speeding vehicle along the Kapiri-Kamwendo road.

