Tonse South Africa wing expresses hope in new Malawi leadership

The Tonse Alliance wing in South Africa has expressed hope in the new leadership, saying it has huge potential to liberate Malawians from poverty and promote socio-economic development.

The wing chairperson Rumford Kambaika said in an interview on Thursday that the youth and entire Malawian community in South Africa have faith in the new administration.

He said:”The victory of Tonse Alliance which is led by Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and Dr. Saulos Chilima will liberate Malawians from poverty.

“We are certain that the new leadership will deal with poverty in Malawi. We should not be behind in terms of development in 2020. We need to be economically liberated.”

Kambalika said the pledged one million jobs in the next five years, cheap fertilizer, three meals a day, better salaries and treatment of civil servants, modern infrastructure and many other transformation policies signal long-term liberation for Malawians.

He said Malawian youth rush to South Africa as economic migrants because they are pushed to the edges of poverty back home, saying that some people will soon be returning home following the change of the country’s leadership.

On his part, Tonse RSA Wing director of business forum Jones Yamikani Chadza said Malawians in South Africa face huge challenges ranging from work permits which they want at Malawi High Commission.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!