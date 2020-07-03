Redeeming Grace Church to hold thanksgiving prayers to God for peaceful elections

Lilongwe-based Redeeming Grace Church International has organized thanksgiving prayers to God for continued peace following the tense electoral process which ushered new President Lazarus Chakwera .

Under the theme ‘Creating the Future’ the prayers are scheduled to take place on Sunday 5th July at Redeeming Grace Church, Mtanda Parish, Area 36 in the capital Lilongwe.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Redeeming Grace Church Overseer, Bishop Henry D. Bwanali said the aim of the prayers among other things is to thank God for answering their prayers.

“We had prayer specifically for elections, now that it is done; we need to thank God for answering our prayers for the nation. The new government stands as a beacon of hope for Malawi and Africa’s democracy, development, patriotism and good governance.

“Apart from that we also need to thank God for giving us God fearing Leaders, His Excellency Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and Dr. Saulos Chilima and for their courageous role in inspiring the nation and people of Malawi that change is possible and that building a new Malawi should be the vision of us all Malawians,” he said.

Bwanali said they will also spare time to thank God for peaceful, transparent and well managed elections which has left many people satisfied and ready to work with the new government.

He therefore called upon all the Christians to take part in the prayers saying the newly elected President, Political leaders and other development players need prayers to make the vision of Malawi possible.

According to Bwanali, due to corona virus they will have three services, one at 6:30 AM, the other one at 9:00 AM and the last will be a youth service that will start at 11:30 in the morning and Redeeming Grace Church praise team will minister through music in all the services.

