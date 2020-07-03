Chuka to host high level business conference

Former Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) governor Charles Chuka is expected to host a high level business workshop for entrepreneurs which will strive to rectify bottlenecks upcoming entrepreneurs face in the country.

The workshop will take place in the first week of August in Blantyre and will draw facilitators from NBM Development Bank, Old Mutual and Blitz Interactive Agency, among others.

Chairperson of the organizing committee for the upcoming conference, Trust Mkweta Ofesi, has hinted that the workshop has been organized to support both upcoming and established entrepreneurs to find their way in unlocking finance opportunities and strengthening their technical capacity.

“We have observed critical gaps among so many entrepreneurs especially on matters of access to finance as well as technical capacity to access those forms of finance.

“As such, the upcoming training will focus much on the technical prerequisites one requires in order to access finance and run business with ease,” he said.

Ofesi disclosed that some of the topics that are being targeted at the workshop are; market research, business plan and proposal writing and sales management.

He noted that there are thousands of entrepreneurs across the country who are failing to break through because they lack the professional touch to increase sales for their businesses as well as access to funding which is key to growing their enterprises.

Ofesi’s observation is authenticated by the National Statistical Office 2018 population and household survey which shows that there are 650,000 households in Malawi that are engaged in businesses yet out of these only 97,000 are in manufacturing .

The rest are just in trading of some sort.

According to Ofesi, the business workshop in Blantyre is being organized by Christian Business Finance (CBF)–one of the country’s leading membership based entrepreneurship organizations which was established last year.

He said registration for the business conference has since commenced.

