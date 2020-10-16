Tonse women give Kasungu patients Mother’s Day treat

A group of Tonse alliance women in Kasungu on Thursday celebrated Mother’s Day by cheering the sick at the district hospital.

The group comprised women of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party and described their decision as part of celebrating motherhood.

Led by Jenala Nyirenda, deputy mayor for Kasungu municipality, the group donated groceries to the sick such as soap and sugar.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Nyirenda said as mothers they knew most of the problems patients face hence the initiative.

“We have also been in the hospital and we know the type of problems patients and guardians face and that is why we decided to use the little we have to cheer them up,” Nyirenda said.

Nyirenda also said their group was very crucial as it strengthens the Tonse alliance relationship in the district.

Patients and guardians who spoke with Nyasa Times in random interviews thanked the women for the donation.

They said with Covid-19 which has affected the economy, they would not have managed to access the donated items.

