Tony Biasi wins Carlsberg Cup discovery of the season award

Hard working has proved to be the only best secret for success to Nchalo United lethal striker Tony Biasi who has been named as the winner of the 2017 Carlsberg Cup discovery player of the season.

Biasi has managed to win the award after beating his fellow southern region premier league strikers Charles Chipala of Michiru Madrid and Cobbe Barracks Phillip Kishombe who were also nomited by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) in October (last month) to compete for the award.

According to the results Biasi got 14 votes out of 20 from the sports journalists affiliated to Sports Writers Association of Malawi (SWAM) who were given oppurtunity to vote for the best discovery.

The 19-year-old and form 4 student is expected to receive K200 000 prize money plus a trophy from Carslberg Malawi Limited who are the official sponsors of the tournament.

The former Wizards and Max Bullets hitman inspired his side to the round of 32 and managed to finish as the Carlsberg Cup second leading goalscorer with six goals.

Meanwhile, Biasi has also helped Nchalo United to lead Masters Securiry Southern Football League where he is also a leading top goalscorer with 37 goals.

Speaking in an interview Biasi said he is very much excited for winning the award which he further added that he dont take it for granted as it is abig motivation to his football career.

“Let me first thank God for being wonderful to me.Honestly the competition was very tight because i was competing with well talented and skillful players who also helped their teams to be successful in the Carlsberg Cup. This award has given me courage and i will try to work extra hard so that i can fullfil my dream of playing in one of the biggest club in the country,’ said Biasi.

