Sulom to conduct fresh hearing on Wanderers, Mzuni abandoned match

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) Disciplinary Committee is expected to conduct fresh hearing of the case of the abandoned match between Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and Mzuni FC.

The match was abandoned after Mzuni refused to play over security concerns following the fracas that happened before the team entered the stadium on match day.

The disciplinary committee conducted investigation and came up with a verdict that ruled that the game be replayed at a later date to be set by Sulom.

It further warned and banned Wanderers Captain Josephy Kamwendo and Goalkeeper Trainer Vales Kamzere.

But accordimg to a latest decision by the Sulom Appeals Committee released on Thursday, there will be fresh hearing of the case.

“The Appeals Committee is of the firm view that in respect of incidences at Balaka stadium on 4th November, 2017, justice can only be attained if parties are heard by a Disciplinary Committee that conducts the hearing in strict

compliance with Article 36 of the Constitution,” reads part of the statement.

In disposing of this matter, the Appeals Committee, therefore, orders that the verdict of the Disciplinary Committee made on 10th November, 2017 in respect of the incidences at Balaka Stadium on 4th November 2017 during the planned match between Be Forward Wanders Football Club and Mzuni Football Club is hereby set aside to accord Be Forward Wanderers and Mzuni FC the 72 Hours’ notice requirement as well as the charges as provided for in Article 36 of the SULOM Constitution.

The Disciplinary Committee of SULOM will also conduct a hearing in respect of the incidences at Balaka Stadium on 4th November 2017 and shall make such findings and orders as the justice of the case shall demand.

There will also be a new set of committee members to handle the case.

“To preserve the integrity of the proceedings, the Disciplinary Committee that will sit to conduct the fresh hearing shall be made of members other than those who sat on the 7th of November, 2017,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, to avoid similar incidents that happened at Balaka Stadium: “The Committee also recommends that security personnel should be trained in public disorder management and crowd control and management to avoid a repeat of this incident; and the Committee urges football authorities to seek audience with the Malawi Police Service over the Balaka incident as a matter of urgency”.

