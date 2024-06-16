Tony Blair’s wife Cherie Offers Condolences to Malawi’s President Chakwera

Cherie Blair, founder of Omnia Strategy LLP, has written to Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera, offering her condolences on the sudden passing of Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others in a plane crash.

In the letter, dated June 12, 2024, sent through the office of Malawi’s Attorney General and Malawi’ Deputy High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Blair described Chilima as a man of great commitment to the people of Malawi, evident in his many years of service to the country.

She expressed her sympathy to the President, the Vice President’s family, and the nation, saying, “His loss will no doubt be keenly felt.”

Blair also offered her support to President Chakwera, saying, “I wish you strength and resilience as you navigate Malawi through this tragedy.”

She concluded by saying, “Please know that I shall keep you, the Vice President’s family, and Malawi in my prayers.”

The letter was hand-delivered to the Malawi High Commission in London.

Cherie Blair is a reknown British barrister and writer.

She is the wife of the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Tony Blair.

She is also known for her work as a human rights lawyer and her involvement in various charitable organizations, including her own Cherie Blair Foundation for Women.

That is not all. Blair is also known for her work in human rights, commercial law and international investment law.

