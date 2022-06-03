Top players on the free-transfers list

The regular football season is over and once again a frenetic transfer window is upon us. This summer though, it seems there’s an overflow of players available on the Bosman. It is not just any players but top, top talents that have shaped club football in the last few years.

Whereas some top players were snapped up even before the season ended, and their destinations are well known, there are quite a number who will still be looking to attract suitors during the summer.

Antonio Rudiger, for example, announced his exit from Chelsea and Real Madrid immediately made their move. Lorenzo Insigne has left Napoli and will be heading to the MLS, to play for Toronto, while another top player heading to the US is Hector Herrera, from Atletico Madrid to Houston Dynamo. Nicklas Sule is leaving Bayern Munich for Borussia Dortmund and Ivan Perisic has left Inter Milan for Tottenham Hotspur.

It is definitely going to be a busy summer and the advantage some of these stars have is that they still have a chance to impress, with their national teams getting ready for another season of the UEFA Nations League.

For players, this competition is a preserve for Europeans, but fans can still reap from it through betting on top bookies, like ShangriLa, which is profiled on Wincomparator and comes with a welcome bonus of up to €100 for the first deposit upon registration.

One player who will attract a lot of interest in the summer is Frenchman Paul Pogba. The midfielder is ranked one of the best in the world but his deal with Manchester United has expired. Manchester United have confirmed his exit, and Real Madrid, Juventus and PSG have been named as some of his potential destinations.

Angel Di Maria will not be playing in the Nations League, but will be one of the top stars to follow after announcing his exit from PSG at the expiry of his contract. He followed the same with the announcement of retirement from international football but there’s a feeling he can still work in one of the top five leagues. His market value is $13.2m and it will only take a serious club to move for him.

Andreas Christensen has also announced his exit from Chelsea as he seeks new pastures. He will have the chance to woo a few suitors in the Nations League, with Sweden but Barcelona have been linked with him. In the market, he is valued at $38.5m and it will call for a good offer for him to settle at Barcelona, who recently had financial issues.

English defender James Tarkowski is also a free agent, and with his team, Burnley relegated, there’s a high possibility he will be on the move. He shone in a tough season for Burnley and has been noticeable, with a number of predictions pitting him to stay in the Premier League. His market value is placed at $24.2m and it is easy to see why.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!