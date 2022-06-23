Top players to have cost more than £100m

The transfer period is here and after a slow start, clubs seem to be moving with speed now as the new season in Europe approaches. Top transfer dealings start with audacious bids, and though most fall through, we’ve seen a lot of them happening.

For example, even before Erling Haaland kicks the ball at Manchester City, it is already emerging that he is a target for Real Madrid. Well, that may not happen right away, but we are looking at a situation where a future transfer saga may be engineered.

With the 2022 World Cup fast approaching, there promises to be a lot of jostling for top players in the market as teams look to get the best. As time goes, the fees get higher, and it becomes tougher to reach agreements. Here we take a look at some of the top transfers that almost cost an arm and a leg.

Neymar Jr: Brazilian international Neymar Jr’s move from Barcelona to PSG in the summer of 2017 remains the most expensive. The forward cost the French giants a staggering £199.8m in one of the shock moves that heralded the Parisians’ ambitions in Europe.

Kylian Mbappe: PSG also paid huge fees to acquire their star striker, Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman’s move from Monaco to Paris was settled after a payment of £162m in 2018. That was a season after playing for PSG on loan and scoring 21 goals. This transfer is considered the biggest Return on Investment in the football world as the forward has never scored below 27 goals when playing a full season.

Ousmane Dembele: Another Frenchman who has been at the core of money-spinning transfers is Dembele. Professionally, the midfielder has played for only three teams – Rennes, Borussia Dortmund and current employers, Barcelona. He played just one season with the Rennes senior side, and two with Dortmund before Barcelona paid handsomely for his services. The Catalans parted with £126m to get his services, making him the third player to hit over £100m in transfer fees.

Philippe Coutinho: The period between 2017 and 2019 saw clubs spend freely, and among them was Barcelona, of course helped on by the hefty fees paid for Neymar. In their spending spree, the Catalans got hold of Coutinho, from Liverpool but it wasn’t on the cheap. They had to part with £121.5m. Well, they didn’t really manage to get returns on that investment, but that’s for another day.

Joao Felix: At 22, the Portuguese international represents one of the best youthful talents around. However, after three seasons at Atletico Madrid, he hasn’t really lived up to the promise expected when the Spanish side paid Benfica £114.5m for his services in 2019. In his time at Atletico Madrid, he hasn’t managed more than eight league goals a season.

