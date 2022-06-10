Tourism expert says Govt ban on lakeshore meetings will affect hospitality industry

An expert in tourism has said the Office of the President and Cabinet ban on all government sponsored meetings in lakeshore will negatively affect the hospitality industry.

Mzuzu University Senior Tourism and Hospitality lecturer Charles Mhango has said the OPC move is going to badly affect the country’s tourism sector.

He said the measures were also put in place between 2009-2010 during former president late Bingu Wa Mutharika’s time but were overturned after operators from the lakeshore districts complained.

He said the lakeshore meetings are the main drivers of tourism sector apparently with government being the biggest consumer.

Mhango said that the ban is not only going to affect the tourism sector, but it will also affect several other businesses that depend on tourism like suppliers of farm products, chemicals.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!