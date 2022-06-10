Tourism expert says Govt ban on lakeshore meetings will affect hospitality industry

June 10, 2022 Owen Khamula -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

An expert in tourism has said the Office of the President and Cabinet ban on all government sponsored meetings in lakeshore will negatively affect the hospitality industry.

Dr Colleen Zamba

Mzuzu University Senior Tourism and Hospitality lecturer Charles Mhango has said the OPC move is going to badly affect the country’s tourism sector.

He said the measures were also put in place between 2009-2010 during former president late Bingu Wa Mutharika’s time but were overturned after operators from the lakeshore districts complained.

He said the lakeshore meetings are the main drivers of tourism sector apparently with government being the biggest consumer.

Mhango said that the ban is not only going to affect the tourism sector, but it will also affect several other businesses that depend on tourism like suppliers of farm products, chemicals.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
CDEDI asks Chakwera, cabinet to cut salary by half

Officials from Centre for Democracy Economic Development Initiative (CDEDI) have advised President Lazarus Chakwera and his cabinet to cut their...

Close