CDEDI asks Chakwera, cabinet to cut salary by half

Officials from Centre for Democracy Economic Development Initiative (CDEDI) have advised President Lazarus Chakwera and his cabinet to cut their salaries by half as part of austerity means.

CDEDI executive director Silvester Namiwa has also asked President Chakwera to trim his cabinet and trim number of his advisers.

“President Chakwera should also learn to delegate others to go and cut ribbons while he stays in the office figuring out how his government can protect the vulnerable and marginalized Malawians using resources accrued from the announced cost-cutting measures,” said Namiwa.

At a press conference in Lilongwe, Namiwa has expressed concern over President Chakwera’s continued appetite for travel.

He said despite announcing austerity measures that included limiting international and local travels, Chakwera did the contrary next day as SPC Office released the President’s programme that saw him on the road from Saturday to Monday.

