Tovwirane NGO to implement governance project in Mzimba

Tovwirane, a local non-governmental organisation, has embarked on a capacity building initiative of Area and Village Development Committees (ADCs/VDCs) in the district through a 10 month Engagement and Accountability (E4A) Project.

The project which is funded to tune of K29 million by USAID/UKAID through Local Government Accountability Programme (LGAP) aims at empowering the committees to be demanding for accountability and transparency from duty bearers and service providers.

Addressing Mzimba District Executive Committee (DEC), Wednesday, Project Officer for Tovwirane, Ken Mwakikunga said the project would reconstitute and train the local government structures under five traditional authorities.

“We want to build capacity of these structures so that they should be demanding accountability, transparency and service provision from duty bearers and service providers,” he said.

Mwakikunga said most local government structures under District Councils are not conversant with their duties and roles as such they do not hold duty bearers and service providers accountable, hence the initiative.

“We expect to empower the local structures to start participating in local development processes and holding duty bearers accountable by the end of the project,” he said.

Registration Officer for M’mbelwa District Council, Mbawaka Mwakhwawa hailed Tovwirane for the project.

He said the project would complement the Council’s efforts in orienting the local government structures in the district.

“Most of these structures are not oriented due to lack of funding, we therefore commend for the project,” Mwakhwawa said.

The project will be implemented in the areas of Traditional Authorities (TAs) Mzikubola, Mabulabo, Mzukuzuku, Khosolo and Paramount Chief M’mbelwa.

