Trade Ministry, MITC to launch 2023 Malawi Exporters Award 

Ministry of Trade & Industry — in collaboration with Malawi Investment and Trade Centre (MITC) — will launch the Malawi Exporters Awards (MEA2023) scheduled to take place on January 29-30 in Lilongwe.

Making the announcement in Lilongwe on Thursday at a press conference, Minister of Trade & Industry, Mark Katsonga Phiri said the export awards programme is planned to encourage the private sector to export more goods and services.

“Through the programme, producers of Made in Malawi products will be flagged out, recognized and awarded for their important role in the export promotion space,” he said.

He added that promotion of exports will be one of the priorities of government so that by 2026, Malawi’s export as a percentage of Growth Domestic Product (GDP) is increased from 14.5% to 20% at 2018 constant prices.

He, therefore, commended MITC for coming up with an initiative that will help boost the country’s economy while MITC Chief Executive Officer, Paul Kwengwele said the programme is aimed at sensitizing the general public on the country’s export potential to create an export culture and awarding exporters in various pre-determined categories.

“The event will comprise of export awareness, exhibitions which will provide a platform for Business to Business,” Kwengwele said, adding that there will be a One-on-One with trade support institutions and a gala dinner, which will culminate to Exporter Awards ceremony.

He went further to say the headline activities during the event will be the launch of National Exporter Awareness Campaign by President Lazarus Chakwera, panel discussion on issues that affect productivity, exports, forex, policy review and competitiveness.

There are seven categories in the export awards — Malawi Exporter of the Year, Best SME Exporter, Best Non-Traditional Exporter, Best Exporter Female, Best Youth Exporter, Best Services Exporter and Best Financial Institution.

