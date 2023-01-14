First Capital Bank officially honours K5m promotion prize to school teacher

The grand prize winner of First Capital Bank ‘K5 Million Ipite’, Marion Bester Maganga — a teacher at Chisukulu Day Secondary School in Machinga — is now geared up to further his academic credentials of pursuing his much-sought for Masters Degree after his bank account was officially credited with the much needed cash flow.

Maganga, who was identified as the winner in December of the K5 Million Ipite, expressed his joy when officially handed over the cheque at First Capital Bank head office, saying — while saving was paramount in any business venture — he never expected to win the grand prize.

To enter the competition, customers were encouraged to keep in their accounts a minimum of K20,000 for the whole month without withdrawing and also for the whole six months duration of the promotion to stand chance of winning the K5 million grand prize.

The clients were also eligible for the competition if they transacted more than twice on the Bank’s digital platforms and at an ATM while new customers were also encouraged to do the same.

Every month, the promotion was identifying winners of K1 million and K500,000 cash prizes with the third prize being four mobile phones — and in total First Capital Bank spent K40 million.

Manganga said he had been saving towards pursuing his dream of a Master Degree and being identified as the K5 million grand prize winner was something he never expected.

“This is very good news that has happened to me,” he said. “This is proof that these promotions are real — my life has changed completely, and I am very delighted.

“I would encourage others that do not bank with the First Capital Bank to do so because there are many extra services that the Bank offers, which I have benefitted from.”

The Bank also offers civil servants to access loans which are processed and disbursed within 48 hours for FCB customers as well as non-FCB customers — with just holding a valid National ID for account holders and bank statement reflecting latest salary deposit for non-FCB account holders.

Other services on offer are top up facility; consolidating existing loans with other institutions as well as credit life and funeral cover.

Head of Marketing, Twikale Chirwa said over the last 9 months of the K5 Million Ipite promotion, the Bank sought to bring about some excitement with their customers and they were satisfied with their response to the deposit mobilisation promotion.

“There were over 60,000 entries that were received and out of those 7,000 people maintained their accounts for a 6-month duration,” Chirwa attested.

“Quarterly, identified winners of the competition have come away with mobile phones and monetary cash prizes starting at K500,000, K1 million and now the grand prize of K5 million.

“Our business performance this year has been very good and growing with each year and this promotion has also helped towards this growth,” he said.

Going forward, Chirwa promises customers to watch out for further innovations in the Bank’s endeavour to assist their social and economic lives.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!