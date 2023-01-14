Quincy Jones’ Qwest TV to be on DStv channel 330 from January 20 

Qwest TV — a subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service featuring jazz and other eclectic music, including classical, blues, and soul that was created in 2017 by Quincy Jones and Reza Ackbaraly — will now be accessed through MultiChoice’s DStv bouquet on channel 330) from January 30 to February 19.

According to Wikipedia, Quincy Delight Jones Jr. is an American record producer, musician, songwriter, composer, arranger, and film and television producer.

His career spans 70 years in the entertainment industry with a record of 80 Grammy Award nominations, 28 Grammys, and a Grammy Legend Award in 1992.

Reza Ackbaraly is an art director, actor and writer known for New York Jazzed Out (2011), Chilly Gonzales – Solo Piano performance presented in Pianovision live (2006) and Jazz Mix Festival in New York City (2009).

A statement from MultiChoice says Qwest TV is an exclusive access to high-end music, great concerts, documentaries and never-seen archived interviews, the global music streaming platform.

The channel will be open to DStv Compact Plus and Premium customers, with an open window from 20th January- 19th February 2023 for DStv Compact customers.

The channel, to be available in over 40 countries across the African continent, will be offering exclusive concerts from legendary artists as well as Rising Stars from across the globe as well as premium music documentaries.

It will also offer archived artist footage and unreleased interviews with music icons including — Erykah Badu, Questlove, Salif Keita, Gregory Porter, Marcus Miller, Seun Kuti, Kamasi Washington and Fatoumata Diawara.

Reza Ackbaraly, who is Qwest TV CEO, is quoted as saying: “We are elated to be part of Multichoice family and to launch Qwest TV to the African market. We are expanding our mission to offer high end music to everyone.

“Africa is a land of traditions and music, and we’re very happy to build such a great partnership on this gorgeous continent!” adding that Qwest TV plans to bring genre-agnostic musical content to the African continent.

On his part part, co-founder Quincy Jones said he was “so proud that Qwest TV is now available on Multichoice — Africa’s leading entertainment network”.

“This means that my friends in South Africa, and 43 more African territories, will have access to great, genre-defying music, 24/7. From African legends proudly proclaiming their heritage to jazz, classical, electronic and amazing deep-dive music documentaries, Africa is the source of music’s heartbeat and the cradle of modern music.

“I’m looking forward to celebrating diverse sounds with y’all!” he is quoted as saying.

The statement further quotes Georginah Machiridza, executive head for general entertainment channels at MultiChoice Group as saying the core focus is to expand content offering for viewers with quality entertainment.

She harps on the importance of such partnerships, saying: “What is key to us is that, whilst our audiences are driven by an appetite for homegrown content, we also complement it with the best in international content.

“To this end, we work with a selection of partners to ensure a comprehensive one stop shop for our customers. Our partnership with Qwest TV is one we are thrilled about, and we cannot wait for our DStv customers to experience it,” Machiridza said.

Qwest TV is a celebration of unique talents, traditions, and rhythms and with more than a thousand music-related experiences on offer, the premium video hub strives to be the world’s home for jazz, soul, funk, classical, and music from around the world.

Qwest TV’s services include three premium linear television channels (in 7 languages with worldwide rights), Ad-supported video on demand (in 7 languages with worldwide rights) and a subscription video on demand platform (available globally, in 3 languages), and now on the Pay-TV for Africa on DStv channel 330.

