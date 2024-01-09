Tragedy: Heavy rains kills 5, injures 46 this season

Officials from the Department of Disaster management Affairs (DODMA) say five people have been killed, while 46 others were injured due to heavy rains this season.

The causes of the deaths and injuries, according to Dodma, are mainly due to stormy rains, strong winds or lightning.

A statement from the department says 14 districts have been affected and the number of households affected has risen from 961 to 4,751 affecting over 21,000 people.

The department says it has managed to assist 3829 households out of the 4751households.

According to Dodma Public Relations Officer, Chipiliro Khamula, affected councils include Chiradzulu, Dowa, Kasungu, Lilongwe, Mangochi, Mulanje, Mchinji, Nkhata Bay, Nkhotakota, Ntcheu, Nsanje, Rumphi, Salima, and Thyolo, leading to the total number of affected households increasing from 961 (as reported on December 12, 2023) to 4,751, affecting approximately 21,379 people. “Out of the total number of affected households, 2,676 are male-headed, whereas 2,075 are female-headed,” he said. Additionally, the department recorded five deaths (all caused by lightning strikes) and 46 injuries, primarily due to stormy rains, with 29 males and 17 females among the injured. Meanwhile, the department has provided assistance to 3,829 households (approximately 17,230 people, representing 81% of the total affected) with food and non-food items, including maize, beans, blankets, pails, and plastic sheets. Khamula emphasized that relief efforts are ongoing, and the department, in collaboration with humanitarian partners, will reach out to all affected people based on reports from the councils. The department has urged the public to plant more trees around their premises to act as buffer zones against strong winds and stormy rains in the future. DoDMA also reiterated calls for the public to take precautionary measures to minimize disaster-related uncertainties.

