MANEB Extends Payment Period to Friday as CSEC Describes the Period Inadequate

Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has extended period for payment of this year’s examinations it administers to Friday this week.

The examinations include Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE), Junior Certificate of Education (JCE), Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) and Primary Teacher Certificate of Education (PTCE).

MANEB Executive Director, Professor Dorothy Nampota has advised those responsible to pay for the fees to use established mode of payment which are mobile money and banking means.

Recent revelations indicated that over 29 thousand pupils were at risk of not sitting for the examinations over various reasons.

Reacting to the development, Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) executive director, Benedicto Kondowe expressed doubt if the move by MANEB will help the targeted people.

“Our own view is that whilst MANEB has shown a good gesture in terms of considering the plight of affected students, we feel the period is inadequate”, says Kondowe.

He says not all the affected pupils will be reached with the three day period.

CSEC is suggesting that MANEB could provide a month long extension and provide a waver to those who will not manage to pay on financial grounds.

MANE will administer PLSCE examinations from 22nd to 24th May, JCE examinations from 4th to 13th June and MSCE examinations from 2nd to 26th July 2023.

