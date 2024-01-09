National power outage hits Malawi

Malawi has been hit by an unexpected power outage, plunging the country into total darkness.

This is news because the country had been experiencing scheduled reduced power blackouts and national power outage these days are a rare occurrence.

State run power distributors, Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) says in a notice that it experienced a system shutdown today at 1:45 p.m.

“We are yet to establish the cause of the system shutdown. We will inform the nation once all facts have been established.”

ESCOM has since assured the citizenry that efforts are being employed to normalize the situation.

