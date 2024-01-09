Babatunde rejoins Bullets

Nigeria striker Babatunde Adepoju has rejoined FCB Nyasa Bullets on a year-long loan from South Africa’s second tier Venda Football Academy.

The Nigerian said this on Tuesday he was happy to join Nyasa Bullets during his unveiling at the club premises in Blantyre.

“It’s a good feeling to be back. It’s another adventure for me and I know God is going to see me through. The relationship I have with players, technical panel, supporters and management will see me through,” said Babatunde.

He said he is eager to compete with other players.

Said Babatunde: “I don’t see any problem in performing this season because I have been here before. Regarding what the team did last season [winning the quadruple], you can see that they achieved a lot without me. So, I am coming to add value and not to stamp authority. After the season, we will how it goes at the end of the season.”

In an interview, his agent said the player had other offers from Uganda and a Danish Lower but opted for Bullets.

Before his departure the Nigerian made 46 appearance for the Kallisto Pasuwa side, scoring 34 goals and providing 10 assists.

He won one Charity Shield, one FDH Bank Cup, one Airtel Top 8 and two TNM Super League titles.

In the 2021 he won the Airtel Top 8 and Golden Boot with eight goals while in 2022, the towering striker won the Super League Golden Boot with 18 goals and the title.

