UTM says will soon come out to announce its stand on Tonse Alliance

Secretary General of UTM Patricia Kaliati says UTM will soon come out to inform Malawian on whether it remains in the now eight party ruling Tonse Alliance or not.

This comes at a time some people have been asking whether the party will field a presidential candidate in 2025 or not as it has been dormant politically since the court sanctioned presidential election in 2020.

UTM is the second biggest party in the Tonse Alliance after the Malawi Congress Party (MCP)

But Kaliati has said Malawians should cool down, saying UTM will announce its way forward regarding their 2025 prospects.

She said Chilima is expected to lead the onslaught in 2025 taking into consideration his capacity which is manifested whenever he is discharging his duties.

Rumours are that UTM is waiting the court case which coming before High Court Judge, Justice Professor Kapindu on 12 January 2024 for a ruling.

If UTM dumps Tonse Alliance government, it will become a second party to do so after PETRA.

Chilima once said that the unscripted agreement between him and President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera is that Chakwera should rule up to 2025, then he should support Chilima thereafter for presidency.

However, MCP officials deny this and are promoting Chakwera as the 2025 presidential candidate.

