Admarc is back, 2400 workers retrenched

Admarc is back following a functional review which has restructured the state run produce marketing company, leading to the retrenchment of over 2400 workers.

Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale on Monday met the new management in Blantyre where he told them to “think outside the box, then destroy that box so that you don’t get back in it.”

Kawale has described the restructuring process as very successful.

“The Functional Review has restructured the Company at all levels mindful of the business and strategic aspirations as well as applicable laws and Government policies,” he said.

He said the restructured ADMARC will have a three-tier set-up comprising the following:

1st Tier – Head Office

-To comprise of the General Manager, three (3) Departments (Operations, Finance and Human Resource and Administration and four units falling directly under the General Manager (i.e. Procurement and Asset Disposal; Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation; Internal Audit; and Public Relations)

2nd Tier – Divisions

-A total of 11 divisions across the county. These will replace the current Regional Offices (3) and District Offices (15) which have been abolished.

3rd Tier – Units Markets

-A total of 240 permanent markets, not less than one market in every constituency. The permanent markets are to be supplemented by seasonal markets established on need basis for purposes of buying or selling. The markets will fall under a division which will coordinate and monitor the operations of the markets.

He said the total staff establishment to support the new structure is 1,575 posts at various grade ranks, down from 4,064 posts in the previous structure.

“I am thrilled that the Tiger is back on its feet and will roar again, this time louder than before,” he says

