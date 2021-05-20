Tragedy: Student dies on her way back home from graduation

“The driver failed to negotiate a bend.”

A superlative first-class female student who graduated with distinction at the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) Tuesday has died in a fatal road accident in Ntcheu District.

Ntcheu police spokesperson Hastings Chigalu, confirmed the tragic news, saying the student Isha Senga died after sustaining severe head injuries in the accident, which occurred Wednesday in the afternoon.

Senga, 26, died after the vehicle she was travelling in overturned at Bawi area, along Balaka-Ntcheu M1 Road.

Chigalu said the vehicle, a Toyota Atenza saloon registration number BY 8379, was being driven by Tarsizio Nkhoma, 28, from the direction of Balaka heading towards Ntcheu with three passengers on board.

“Upon arrival at the said place, the driver failed to negotiate a bend. As a result, he swerved to the extreme nearside dirty verge where it overturned.

According to the police, Senga was pronounced dead upon arrival at Ntcheu District Hospital,” he said.

