Transformation Alliance leader Kunkuyu plays down MCP link

Leader of Transformation Alliance (T.A) Moses Kunkuyu has played down reports that he has joined main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

The denial comes barely few days after the T.A leader was spotted at the oldest party’s fundraising activity dubbed ‘Tambala Night’ hosted on Saturday 10th March 2018 in the Commercial City of Blantyre.

Tambala night is organised with an aim of raising funds to run the activities of MCP.

Clad in a dark suit, white shirt and red neck tie while attending the function last Saturday, Kunkuyu was highly recognised by the Director of Ceremonies raising seculations that he is MCP’s new catch.

“The MCP train is really attracting quality,” said the Diretor of Ceremonies as he invited Kunkuyu to the high table.

But Kunkuyu in a an interview with Nyasa Times said currently he is not affiliated to any political party.

However, unconfirmed reports reveals that the former cabinet minister has been holding secret meetings with MCP to brass.

Kunkuyu insisted that his presence at the MCP function has nothing to do with joining MCP and that just was part of supporting and encouraging other political parties to source funds on their own to run the affairs of their respective parties.

“Financing of political parties has always bred corruption and party ownership syndrome hence the need to take part as a political grouping and encourage parties find means of raising funds,” said Kunkuyu.

“If all parties can find ways such of raising funds to finance themselves just like MCP is doing, there would be true Intra-party democracy because no single person would run the party as a personal estate,” said Kunkuyu.

While encouraging members of his group to play an active role in progressive politics to actualise the much sought transformative leadership, the T.A Leader however maintained that the alliance will remain a political movement with people of various political backgrounds all advocating for transformative leadership in the country.

Meanwhile, Kunkuyu has revealed that T.A will soon announce its political stand since consultations are still underway.

Kunkuyu was the first appointed minister during the Joyce Banda’s Peoles Party regime after she took over from late Bingu wa Mutharika who succumbed to Cardiac Arrest in April 2012.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :