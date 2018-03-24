Transglobe files ‘no case to answer’ motion

Lawyers for Radhid Tayub, director of Transglobe Produce Limited, the locally registered company and farm produce trader, have submitted to court that he has ‘no case to answer’ ito the charge of persuading a public officer to misuse his position in the Zambia maize procurement scandal.

A no case to answer submission is done whereby a defendant seeks acquittal.

Tayub was earrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) last July on suspicion of corruption relating to procurement of the K26 billion maize from Zambia.

He was jointly prosecuted with former Cabinet minister George Chaponda.

But Tayub’s lawyer Lusungu Gondwe confirmed that in their submissions they are seeking acquittal of Tayub for no wrong doing..

ACB lead prosecutor Macmillan Chakhala confirmed receiving submissions from Tayub’s lawyer.

But Chakhala said lawyers for Chaponda are yet to serve them with their submissions.

Chaponda wasianswering three charges of giving false information to ACB, influencing a public officer to misuse his position and possession of foreign currency.

However, Chaponda’s lawyer Tamando Chokhotho said the submission will be served the the State.

