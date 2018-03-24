IFUMBO chess back on the scene

In its bid to revamping chess at all levels after the success of the rejuvinating organised chess development in Malawian primary and secondary schools, Southern Region Chess League (SRCL) launched a tournament targeting colleges which was debuted in February.

Sponsored by IFUMBO at K100,000, the debut tournament attracted 34 players from the College of Medicine as well as other players affiliated to SRCL.

The venue is back at the College of Medicine on March 31 and SRCL chairman Wasoka Chirwa said once again it’s the students who requested that the tournament be held at their turf but the next one shall be held at Blantyre International University (BIO).

Wasoka added that SRCL is proud of its development programme as its fruits are there to see following the success of Chiletso Chipanga who clinched the gold medal at the Africa Amateur championship held at Livingstone, Zambia a fortnight ago

Also a product of SRCL are Yebo Sanga, voted as Malawi Sports Junior Sportsperson of the Year, Joseph Mwale as runner-up of Sportsman of the Year while Zimbabwean Magret Ngugama was voted as runner-up for Best Non Citizen Sports Administrator.

Chess Association of Malawi (Chessam) was voted as runner-up of Association of the Year award.

Ngugama is Chessam’s national schools’ training facilitator and through her ladies tounament participation has increased.

Chessam and SRCL are in a serious bid to revitalise the sport from grassroots level by training primary and secondary school students as well as providing them with tournaments to further sharpen their skills.

One such schools’ special tournament is called Finesse Chess Championship which is sponsored by former Chess Association of Malawi (Chessam) publicity secretary Gilton Mkumbwa, who is also an international chess arbiter.

And there is a newly-launched championship called S & S Geniuses, which is sponsored by one of the country’s great female chessplayers, Susan Musa Namangale — in conjunction with renowned Malawian writer and newspaper columnist Stanley Onjezani Kenani.

