Chanco to host Rich Mind entrepreneurship workshop

The recently established firm, ‘Rich Mind’ has promised paradise for the country’s young people through a skills improvement program that will promote the expansion of entrepreneurial skills among budding entrepreneurs in the country’s colleges.

Rich Mind embarks on this knowledge and skills expansion trail by touring Chancellor College intellectuals on 7th April where business tycoon, Otis Bushiri (OB) will share some insights to young people on how to nature their entrepreneurship ambitions.

Joshua Mwendo, Rich Mind publicist says the firm seeks to change mindsets of young people on they can ably handle money and put their finances in good use.

According to Mwendo, with employers and government already aware of the high number of unemployed young people, the entrepreneurship initiative plans to shift focus from simply creating and providing low paying jobs that may not be sustainable, to also ensuring that youth have skills that will improve their employability and entrepreneurial ability.

“When you have an idea, you can control money, if the people are trained in money, they can control money. You don’t have to control a basket of money in your hands but you have to control the means of making that basket come to you. That’s the mindset we are talking about at Rich Mind”

Through the initiative Rich Mind anticipates connecting the country’s youths with global entrepreneurs.

“Malawians have not yet learnt how to make and sell products, so we want to impart this knowledge to the young people and we expect more companies including those outside Malawi to partner with these young people through their business adventures” said Mwendo.

Apart from conducting seminars on entrepreneurship, Rich Mind is yet to commence a business training course as a catalyst towards nurturing skills of budding entrepreneurs.

At the moment, the firm has already trained over 300 youths in entrepreneurship since inception of its programs in December last year.

