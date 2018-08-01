Trapence, Mtambo and Mvula hit back at Malawi President Mutharika over ‘hatefulness’ charges

Leader of civil society organization (CSOs) in the country have reacted angrily to president Peter Mutharika’s assertion that the CSO leadership has nothing to offer in the country, describing the Malawi leader as an embarrassment to the nation who is tarnishing the country’s image.

Spokesperson for the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) Gift Trapence said this after Mutharika said on arrival from South Africa that the rights activists had no moral ground to write Global Fund to stop the fund from appointing Mutharika as volunteer for the fundraising exercise for HIV and AIDS and TB for the country.

Mutharika said Trapence, Mtambo had no moral ground to stop the Global Fund, saying Mtambo and Trapence have nothing to show for the country.

But reacting to this, Trapence said Mutharika is “an embarrassment” to the nation because he is implicated in alleged corruption scandals that of his senior ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and government top officials.

“President Mutharika’s comments are unfounded. If there is a person who is tarnishing the good image of Malawi, it is the President himself through corruption,” said Trapence.

He said the Global Fund needs to appoint somebody with very good character and track record in fighting corruption, saying Mutharika has proved to be a person with low moral standards to hold that position.

Mtambo shared the sentiments of Trapence, saying Mutharika lacks the requisite moral standing to assume the Global Fund role as it will require him to lead efforts in soliciting funding pledges.

Meanwhile, politician-cum-social commentator Humphrey Mvula has also reacted angrily to a statement made by Mutharika that he once tried to stop him from getting a Jurist Award.

Mvula in a statement made available to Nyasa Times, said he listened Mutharika interview on state broadcaster MBCE “ in his moment of anger and devastation” when he alleged that Mvula, together with late Dr George Nga Ntafu wrote a letter to some organization in India in 2008 that had the effect of disqualifying him from receiving a Jurist award.

“This statement by the President is not only false but malicious,” Mvula said.

He added: “I would challenge the President to produce proof of the letter in question for Malawians to see the letter.

“I would encourage the President to verify and cross-check his facts before attacking individuals like that. After all Prof. A. P. Mutharika was not President at that time, he was only the President’s brother.”

But Mutharika said it is “very, very sad for Malawians that we have reached thus kind of level of hatefulness on basis trying to destroy each other for absolutely no reason whatsoever.”

The Global Fund (GF) is an international financing organization, designed to accelerate the end of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria epidemics by providing support to countries in the response to the three diseases.

