Treasury must stop delaying tactics on funding Malawi fresh polls 

We are worried with news that, barely 5 days to June 23 court-sanctioned fresh presidential polls, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) appear to be in discomfort, visibly trapped in financial distress.

We have learnt from MEC Chairperson Justice Chifundo Kachale, saying the commission is facing serious financial challenges because government has not disbursed adequate funds for holding funds for holding this election.

Out of the K29.1 billion budget that was approved by Parliament, only K9.3 billion has been funded.

This means that about K20 billion is yet to be funded.

As the situation is, even if this money is disbursed now, it will take a few days to clear and the Commission will face very serious logistical challenges to implement this election. Therefore, indeed the polling day should be moved to a later date.

We need to underline here that Treasury’s continued delay in meeting MEC’s immediate financial needs is worrying.

The specter of this election is too haunting to be left hanging. The country need to move from this specter.

We can’t have the nation stagnate for over two years just because of an election. No.

That is why we share sentiments made by other political leaders, urging treasury to rise up to the situation and do the needful.

We are talking about fresh presidential elections—as demanded by the court. This is the will of the people and must be respected.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!