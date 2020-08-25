Trickster impersonates SPC, intelliegence officer : Arrested

A 31-year-old man has been arrested for impersonating as intelligence officer at National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) and Secretary to President and Cabinet (SPC) by creating an Airtel Money account which he was conning his unsuspecting victims to send cash between June and August 2020.

Malawi Police Service have confirmed the arrest of Mike Mukhula on Sunday, August 23, in Machinjiri Township in Blantyre after the Police were tipped and charged with impersonating a public officer contrary to Section 99 of the Penal Code and cheating (theft by trick) contrary to Section 321 of the Penal Code. They are also expected to be charged with forgery.

Inspector Patrick Mussa, Limbe Police spokesperson said Mukhula is alleged to have approached high profile people and companies, portraying himself as intelligence officer at State spy agency.

He claimed he would connect them to secure lucrative contracts and positions in government.

Among those whore were approached include George Eneya, owner of Pamudzi Lodge and Eastern Impex Afro Dealers, promising him to land a K5.6 billion contract, which would supply laptops and furniture to the government.

Mukhula also wanted to dupe Dr Gadama of Domasi College of Education whom he is believed to have asked Gadama for K10 million to be considered a promotion in government.

He went further to open up an Airtel Money account the Secretary to the President and cabinet.

Limbe Police detectives launched an investigation and through “an intelligence driven operation” they managed to arrest Mukhula.

On arrest, Mukhula was found with documents which are suspected to be used in his criminal dealings. He will appear before court soon.

Mussa said Police strongly warns all criminals law enforcers will not relent until all perpetrators are tracked down and brought to book while commending citizens for their provision of tip-offs which lead to apprehension.

