Trouble soars at Immigration as senior officials demand resignation of their boss, Charles Kalumo, in 10 days

Some senior immigration officers are demanding the resignation of the Immigration Chief Charles Kalumo or his dismissal within 10 days.

These offficers have threatened to take unspecified action if Kalumo refuses to resign or the appointing authority, President Lazarus Chakwera fails to fire him. They have made the declaration after a closed-door meeting with Secretary for Homeland Security responsible for Administration Erica Maganga at Capital Hill this evening, to present their grievances.

Spokesperson for the group Charles Chisi claims the Immigration Department has lost direction under the leadership of Kalumo citing unfair dismissals, poor working conditions and maladministration.

According to Chisi, atleast 40 officers have faced unfair dismissals and the parent Ministry is not aware of the development.

He said Maganga promised to present the issue to relevant authorities and provide feedback. She however declined to speak to journalists after the late evening meeting.

There was no immediate comment from Kalumo on the matter.

