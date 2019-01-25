Truck driver arrested, charged with possessing cannabis 

Malawi Police Service at Kanengo Station in Lilongwe on Wednesday arrested a truck driver for allegedly being found in possession of 38 bags of cannabis sativa, locally known as Chamba, without license.

Confirming the arrest on Thursday, Central Region Police spokesperson Nolliettie Chimala said they received a tip from well-wishers that the driver, Willard Kaoloka, 35, had loaded the illicit drug in his truck’s container.

“Upon receipt of the information, they followed the suspect at his work place at AS Investments within Kanengo.

“After searching the truck’s container, it was discovered that it contained bags of Chamba. The driver was arrested instantly,” she said.

She added that the driver told the police that the bags belonged to a Zimbabwean who hired him at Area 49 zebra crossing to ferry the substance to a certain place in Mozambique.

Meanwhile, Kaoloka has been charged with being found in possession of cannabis sativa without license which is contrary to section 19 of Dangerous Drug Act.

Investigations are also underway to arrest the Zimbabwean.

Kaoloka hails from Chanika Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Mkanda in Mchinji District.

Meanwhile, police are appealing to the public to continue providing them with information leading to arrest of people found cultivating, possessing and selling the prohibited plant.

