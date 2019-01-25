Police arrest two men for illegal possession of ivory

January 25, 2019 Daniel Namwini –Mana Be the first to comment

Malawi Police Service  in Nkhotakota has  arrested Master Banda, 47 and Philemon Banda, 22, for being found in possession of elephant tusks weighing 26.5 kg without permission.

According to Central Region Police spokesperson, Superintendent Nolliettie Chihana-Chimala, police received a tip-off from a well-wisher that the said suspects were in possession of the tusks and that they were offering them for sale.

“Thereafter, some officers from police headquarters teamed up with other officers from Nkhotakota Police Station and rounded up instantly. The tusks were confiscated,” Chimala said.

Meanwhile, two charges have been leveled against them: (1) Illegal Possession of Specimen of Protected Species contrary to Section 86 (1) of National Parks and Wildlife Act, and (2) Dealing in Government and Wildlife Trophies, contrary to Section 91 of the same.

The two suspects will appear before court once the preparations are completed.

Master Banda hails from Tongole Village while Philemon Banda hails from Kawerama Village, both in Traditional Authority Mphonde in Nkhotakota District.

