Nthanda brings Zambian singer Sakala to Lilongwe on Valentine’s show

Multi-talented Zambian singer James Sakala is expected to make a return and perform in Malawi on Valentine ’s Day which falls on 14th February every year courtesy of Nthanda Art Works.

The multi-instrumentalist (guitar and percussions), author, composer and producer of Afro Jazz, is scheduled to entertain Malawian love birds at a show dubbed “Starry Night”, and the show will take place at Country Lodge situated in Area 9 Lilongwe.

Sakala made his maiden early Christmas show auditorium courtesy of the same organizers.

He will share the stage with Malawi’s incredible live performers George Kalukusha and Lusubilo Band.

Said the musician: “I have prepared myself to give the fans in Malawi another memorable show. It’s an honour and a blessing to be back in a short space of time. This simply means my artistry is being appreciated by my people in Malawi. It also gives me a chance to share my music to more people that didn’t make it for the previous show.”

On his part, Nthanda Artworks Marketing Executive Raphael Tanganyika said James left hundreds of people speechless when he gave a heartfelt performance at the early Christmas show in December 2018 and promised that people should expect to have an unforgettable experience on the night of 14th February with a fusion of good food and great Afro music.

He also revealed that: “We will have new singles from the upcoming album of George Kalukusha, a very vibrant Afro Jazz performance from the Lusubilo Band and great music from James Sakala, an artist who has collaborated with names like Oliver Mtukudzi [Now late] and Wambali Mkandawire.”

Tanganyika also announced that they have different prizes lined up on the night.

“Those with standard tickets have a chance to win a candlelight dinner for two at Country Lodge, while VIP tickets holders have a chance to win a couple night at the same lodge, on top of the many drinks they will get on the cash bar on the night of the concert” he said.

“And of course it’s Valentine’s Day, the feel of having your loved one beside you, enjoying good food and good music, that is just priceless, and you can already feel the stars roaming around you, it’s going to be a starry night,” adds Tanganyika.

