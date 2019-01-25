Wanderers  title win to attract K15m incentive

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers General Secretary Mike Butao has revealed that their sponsors the Japanese Car Exporters Be Forward Company Limited has promised to give them an incentive of K15 million on top of their annual sponsorship each year if they grab the league championship.

Butao also revealed that the club has now signed a long term three year deal instead of the traditional one year which was renewed at the end of each season since the Japanese Company took over sponsorship of the team in 2015.

According to Butao, this is a sign that the sponsors are have confidence and that they are satisfied with the way the current executive committee is running the affairs of the club.

“There is a possibility of renewing the contract after every three years. They have also promised to give us K15 Million on top of the annual sponsorship package already been given” said Butao.

Commenting on the part of player and official exchange programmes with the sponsors, Butao said a minimum of two players are expected to fly to Japan this year.

He ruled out Yamikani Chester who was already on the list since he already got a new club in United States of America (USA) a deal he clinched through a Portuguese outfit.

Mighty Wanderers enjoys a K150 Million annual sponsorship from the Japanese Second Hand Car trading Company.

The sponsorship package was raised from K100 Million at the beginning of last season.

