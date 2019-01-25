Masters manager Selemani eyes Sulom legal post

The 2018 Carlsberg Cup holders Masters Security F.C Team Manager Muhammad Selemani has announced his interest to contest as the Super League of Malawi’s (SULOM) Legal Advisor during the much awaited elective flagship league governing body general assembly scheduled for March 2 this year.

The Malawi’s elite league youngest manager confirmed the development to Nyasa Times on Friday where he said that one of his biggest mission is to help in bringing the spirit of oneness among the local top flight league teams once he get elected.

However, Selemani said his interest to contest on the position will depend on how SULOM’s affiliates who are Super League teams executive committee members will welcome his idea by giving him a nomination.

“Indeed the interest is there to join the big race but everything will depend on whether the clubs will give me the go ahead as you know that they are the only people who have all the powers to give an entry point to every interested candidate who is willing to contest.

“Currently, I am trying my level best approaching teams in order to sale my manifestos so that they can give me a nomination and very soon I will come back again to the public to give the final results,” said Selemani.

Sulom treasurer Tiya Somba-Banda has no challenger for the position of chairman.

