Truck driver arrested for obstructing presidential convoy in Mzimba

August 24, 2021 Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Police in the Northern Region have arrested a truck driver for Nangaunozge Building Contractors, Lusungu Chirwa, for allegedly obstructing President Lazarus Chakwera’s convoy in Mzimba district.

Chirwa said to have obstructed the presidential convoy on Sunday evening at Kadikechi Trading Centre in Mzimba along the M1 Road.

The National Police spokesperson, James Kadadzera, confirmed the development, saying Chirwa did not have a driver’s license at the time of his arrest.

“He is at Mzuzu police station together with his truck,” said Kadadzera.

The suspect will appear before the court soon.

President Chakwera was in Mzuzu on Sunday where he attended the 25th Silver Jubilee Celebrations of the Anglican Diocese of the Northern Malawi.

