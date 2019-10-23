Truck drivers agree to end strike

Truck drivers have promised to end the ongoing strike that paralysed transportation of imports and exports after reaching a consensus with government and transporters on the minimum salary for drivers for different categories.

The agreement has been signed Wednesday evening after a meeting at the Ministry of Transport and Public Works Conference room at Capital Hill in Lilongwe.

On Tuesday, after a five hour heated discussion at the same venue, an agreement was made that a minimum of K60 000 be effected for ordinary truck drivers and K140 000 for fuel tanker drivers.

But as Nyasa Times reported on Wednesday, the truck drivers rejected this pay hind on the ground that the K60 000 was a general salary for those driving small vehicles and they demanded that the figure be pushed to K100 000.

The agreement has since been amended to include the K100 000 monthly minimum pay for those driving dry cargo in above 30 tonne trucks.

Minister of Transport and Public Works Ralph Jooma said he was happy that the parties reached a consensus on minimum wage.

“This will now put matters to rest by now,” he said.

For the past three days, over a thousand trucks were off the country’s roads in a nationwide strike by the Truck Drivers Association of Malawi (TDM) who demanded a 300 percent pay hike.

