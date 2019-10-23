Movement says govt removal of quota system in school selection cosmetic

Northern region based ‘Quota Must Fall Movement’ has described the government announcement of the removal of quota policy in selecting students to public secondary schools as cosmetic.

The movement has also accused the government of divide and rule by engaging the Synod of Livingstonia church on the issue, leaving out other interested stakeholders on the matter.

Coordinator of the movement Charles Kajoloweka said it was surprising that the government has conceded it was using quota policy in the selection of the students when all along it maintained the policy never existed in schools.

“This is very surprising, this is why this is just cosmetic commitment,” he said.

Ministry of Education says in a statement that national secondary school places shall now be allocated on the basis of merit across the country regardless of proximity and economic cost.

There are two schools of thought on the quota system—one supporting the system for which proponents feel some groups, regions or districts have dominated access to higher education due to economical, historical, political and ethnical reasons, among others.

