Experts differ on gains from Russia-Africa summit: Malawi urged to seize opportunities Russia presents

Experts have differed on the gains Malawi is to get from the first ever Russia-Africa summit which President Peter Mutharika is attending in Sochi, Russia.

George Phiri, a political scientist at the University of Livingstonia said no investors can come to Malawi in the present political atmosphere.

“Malawi is not yet ready for international investors because of the current political atmosphere, we need to deal with this political impasse first before inviting the investors,” said Phiri.

He said international investors are not interested in countries rocked with political turmoil, violence, bad governance, corruption, no rule of law, lack of transparency and accountability which he said is the situation in Malawi.

However, an economist Ben Kalua from University of Malawi at Chancellor Collge said Malawi should seize the opportunity in Russia to woo investors in various sectors.

“Russia is now opening up to Africa and Malawi should seize this opportunity,” he said.

Kalua hoped Malawi would seize the opportunity for greater partnership and collaboration offered by Russia.

Many Russian corporates and state-owned enterprises had also been invited to participate in the economic forum and to meet business people from Africa.

Apart from the summit, there would also be an economic forum which would look at partnerships, at economic co-operation and at business-to-business opportunities.

Russia’s objective for the summit was to intensify and enhance its co-operation with countries on the African continent. All African countries had been invited.

The Russia-Africa summit opened on Wednesday.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :