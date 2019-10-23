Putin, Mutharika talks successful: Malawi to get Russia windfall of support

President Peter Mutharika held a one-on-one meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin at the Sirius Park of Science and Art in Sochi, Russia which has been described by State House as “successful” and beneficial to the southern African nation.

Mutharika is leading the Malawi delegation at the Russia-Africa summit with focus on investment in enegry, mining and opening up of new markets for Malawi in Russia for products such as tobacco and legumes.

Presidential spokesman Mgeme Kalilani said from Russia that Mutharika meeting with Putin lasted for about 30 minutes and discussed wide range of areas of co-operation.

He said the meeting was successful and useful as Mutharika pushed for Malawi’s benefits in trade and investment.

Mutharika expressed his appreciation to Putin for bringing together African countries and utilising the platform of the forum to further develop economic relations by creating investment opportunities for Malawi and other nations in Africa.

Putin has since called for trade with African countries to double over the next four to five years and said Moscow had written off African debts to the tune of over $20 billion.

Apart from trade and investments, Putin said Russia will provide support to Malawi and other African countries “at the state level.”

Putin has since accused former colonial powers in the West of intimidating African countries to exploit the continent’s resources.

“We see how an array of Western countries are resorting to pressure, intimidation and blackmail of sovereign African governments,” Putin told TASS news agency.

Meanwhile, President Mutharika will on Thursday address the first Plenary Session of the Russia-Africa Summit.

President Mutharika is accompanied by Minister of Finance Joseph Mwanamvekha, Minister of Foreign affairs Francis Kasaila and Minister of Trade Salim Bagus.

