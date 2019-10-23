Who should replace Chakwera as MCP leader? Have your say

Presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera of the liberation movement-turned-political party – Malawi Congress Party (MCP) – that ruled the country for decades in one-party dictatorship, will be barred by his party constitution to contest for presidency for the third time luck in 2024 and will have to s pass on the baton to a candidate that will replace him. In the MCP rank and file, who do you think among these can take over the party leadership:

MCP first vice president Sidik Mia

Acting leader of opposition Lobin Lowe, MP

MP Sosten Gwengwe

MP Sam Kawale

Dr Cornelius Mwalwanda MP

Eisenhower Mkaka MP

Or suggest any other name

Chakwera hasled the MCP into the 2014 and 2019 elections, coming second to President Peter Mutharika at the polls.

MCP has lost all five presidential elections since 1994 but Chakwera has made great efforts to re-energise its base.

64 years old

Chakwera was president of the Malawi Assemblies of God from 1989 to 2013

he was endorsed by former president Joyce Banda in March

