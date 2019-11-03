Tumaini Festival 2019 reaches another milestone as Menes defies the odds

The recently held sixth edition of Tumaini has beaten it’s own record as an estimated number of attendees reached over 35 000 from 30 000 last year.

This year also saw organizers raising MK12 million from the online crowdfunding campaign.

In addition, the number of home stay program at Dzaleka Refugee Camp was raised to 400.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, Tumaini Letu organization and festival founder Menes La Plume promised that the festival will keep getting bigger and better.

“As you can see. Everything this year has beaten our expectations. The crowdfunding was successful again this year. We raised more than we were asking for. We raised €15,244 (MK12,390,078.57) from 128 contributors from all over the world,” said the seemingly excited Tumaini founder, Menes.

He said the money helped in organizing this year’s festival and some money has gone to Tumaini Letu organization.

“As Tumaini organization, we have different programs at Dzaleka Refugee Camp. We train refugees in entrepreneurship, skills development and management among other programs,” Menes said.

However, the Tumaini founder defied the odds as he attended the festival despite being unwell.

Menes traveled to Malawi from South Africa where he has been receiving treatment in hospital.

“This has been the most difficult year of my life. I was in the ICU for a week and I also went through surgery. However, am happy that am here to celebrate music, drama, poetry and fashion with thousands of people from across the world,” he said.

The line up of performing acts include Patience Namadingo, Suffix, Lady Pace, Provoice, Danny Kalima, Krazy Colors, RJ the DJ, Peoples EmCee, Iaria Lee (USA), The Radioactive Blog (RSA) and Tudulos (Mozambique).

As part of Corporate Social Responsibility, Mzuzu Fashion Week this year held what was dubbed “Fashion in the Dust” at the festival. According to Mzuzu Fashion Week’s Zikani Nyirenda, the fashion event was aimed at experiencing a sense of Ubuntu through cultural expression and fashion. “All models but three were Dzaleka based and Three designers showcased,” Nyirenda said. Roy View of RVD, Iza by Isabel King and Shalex Designs by Shalex showcased their designs.

