Tumbuka chief Chikulamayembe calls for stiffer penalties for corruption

Tumbuka Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe has called for stiffer penalties for persons convicted of corruption in Malawi.

Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe says one of the main factors fueling corruption in the civil service is that convicts are getting too lenient sentences for stealing public money.

Chikulamayembe was speaking when he welcomed President Peter Mutharika at Bolero in Rumphi on Thursday.

Commenting on President Mutharika’s performance, Chikulamayembe, who is famed for frank talk told the gathering that he was impressed

The chief said he was convinced that Malawians shall give Mutharika another seal of approval for a second term come 2019.

President Mutharika is in Rumphi to launch the Rumphi—Nyika —Chiweta road.

