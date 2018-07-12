Chilima to launch United Transformation Movement: Rallies set for Lilongwe July 21, Blantyre July 28

Vice-President Saulos Chilima will launch a United Transformation Movement (UTM) on Saturday with a mass rally at Masitha Ground in Lilongwe, presenting a considerable threat to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).
UTP is a splinter break away from the ruling DPP.
Announcing about the name and launch, the movement’s spokesman Joseph Chidanti Malunga, MP said in a statement that “now is the time when we the people of Malawi have to come together and get behind a movement that disregards any ism that have inflicted injury on all of us.”
Malunga said the tipping point for Malaiwans is here and now.
UTM is a mobilisation of the people, by the people for the people , like democracy, according to the statement.
“A Malawi that works for all Malawians is possible if we come together as people by joining the movement,” Malunga daid.
The launch will be held at Masintha Ground on Saturday and then Blantyre at Ndirande next week Saturday.
Chilima withdrew his membership from DPP alongside dozens pf legislators and has been condemning corrupt practices in government prompting the State House to challenge him to bring evidence to the fore.
The Vice-President has said there was need to amend the constitutional provision that shields a sitting President from criminal prosecution, saying it gives the presidency licence to commit corruption crimes.
Very exciting. However, names such as Masangwi, Makondi, Ngalande, regrettably all faithful pioneers of the movement, but, admittedly hard core DPP roughnecks, worry me greatly.
How, in the light of the above, will the other movement members view them? Do they really have the welfare of Malawians at heart? Let’s wait and see. May the Almighty lead the movement.
If you want change in this country, the hour has come. Standing on the road side will not help. let us play an active role. Lets join the Chilima movement bring about the desired change.
HO! a Chilima mtima suvala nsanza
So it’s true U Ali nawo mu movement? anthu nakhala akunena.zooona eti? UDF wawoneka yellow yellow yellow.
UTM for transformation with the likes of kaliati, kaliwo, msangwi, Richard Msowoya ndithu. Transformed from disgruntled people into a disgruntled party. Vote chilima
So the central region has two political parties now !
Waiting in veins for this big day, go go go go SKC go, Me need visionary leadership.
A Malawi tinakhala ndi chikhulupiliro kwambiri. Pitala analephera ngati minister if education Koma ena anakhululupira kuti Professor asintha zinthu. Izi zakanika. Pano tikubwerezanso zomwezomwezo. It’s is clear Chilima ali be utsogoleri. wakanika kuyankhula kawiri konse. Koma ena akukhululupirirabe kuti asintha. very sad. we take time to learn. SKC is good at working for someone not leading. Utsogoleri ndinkhani ina. Think of these: 1. SKC has been forced by disappointed DPP Members. He has accepted the challenge with reservations. 2. He has failed to articulate issues twice and put a political tone that could signal real change. 3. He is supported… Read more »
UTM yanyamuka!!!!!
Chilima please help Malawi rid DPP