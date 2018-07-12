Third Eye, Lulu to headline Rwand Music Festival along legendary Alpha Blondy

Malawi hip hop artist and youth activist, Third Eye and accomplished musician Lulu have been enlisted to the headline roster for the Rwandan Music Festival.

The festival in its 8th edition dubbed Kigali Up is set for the 26-28th of July at the Amohoro stadium grounds.

The two will represent the Malawian flag at the festival sharing stage with legendary names in the African music industry like Alpha Blondy.

Other big names headlining are; Annet Nandujja, Kenny Wesley, Joey Blake among a long list of great musicians.

Speaking exclusively in an interview, Third Eye says he is not surprised actually. “I’ve been known as one of the best African Hip Hop artists for the past decade. So these are just inevitable fruits of my labour. Plus I got Wendy Harawa who is one of the most influential booking agent in Africa working side by side and expect her to work more wonders in placing me at my rightful musical height. I’m really not surprised.”

The Drops the Mic artist says “I’m just ready. I’ve been ready. But I must say I’m totally going insane that I’m going to meet one of my childhood heroes Alpha Blondy. I’m finally gonna witness Jah rising sun in Masada.”

Third Eye says “Rwanda has always been a country i want to perform, first and foremost learn a lot from especially on social enterprise. I think there’s a huge connection between the flourishing of their economy and concurrently their improved quality of life as a collective.”

“That is usually an indicator of thriving social enterprise as young entrepreneurs enrich themselves by enriching others. Uplifting themselves by uplifting others. Musical collaborations can’t be predicted and neither can business opportunities so we’ll see. I prefer to keep my spirits high and my expectations low.”

Third Eye says he is going to be involved in other activities apart from performing but could not divulge the specifics.

“Most of the engagements I have are private so I’d like to keep them that way. But let me just say I work real hard wherever I go because I’m really trying to change my living conditions in Malawi. I feel I deserve better but only have myself to blame for not owning a couple mansions by now.”

Third Eye is currently preparing to drop an extended play titled Back to Basics at the end of the month.

