Tuno glows with brilliance on ‘No One’ collabo with Sonyezo

Up and coming female artist Tunosiwe Mwakalenga who is popularly known as Tuno in the showbiz circles is a perfect description of thunderstorm of distinctive talent that Malawi has ever received. She is one of the underrated Rhythm and Blues (R&B) and Pop vocalists that people need to know about.

Malawi’s urban music industry has many talented female artists but Tuno is an exception if her level of creativity is anything to be reflected. Her unique and mellow voice is not only dramatic as she can use it to sing, scream and cry but also captivating, guaranteeing her to become the next queen of Pop and RnB in the country.

Tuno, who is also a beauty model and Miss Blantyre 2015 Second Princess, and Miss Malawi 2017-18 finalist, exploded onto the Malawi music scene with powerful singles such as ‘Run’, ‘Tandiuza’ and ‘Ego’ produced by DJ Maas, ‘One Thing’ feat Hyphen (formerly Young K) and ‘Money’. She has also provided her powerful soulful tenor on I-Cent’s ‘Jozi’.

Thoughtfully listening to her music, one is left with an impression that she is not in a hurry to make a name, but slowly making impressive inroads with substance and definite force. She sings about love and challenges of life with her commanding voice flickering between captivating hooks of Afro Pop and emotional piano riffs.

Tuno is blessed with a blissful vocal range and her lyrics are overemotionally communicative. She featured extensively on Sonyezo’s brand-new single called ‘No One’, which reveals her hidden and charming potential that has catapulted her to new musical heights.

Apart from the well-directed video aspect of ‘No One’, which features few but standard scenes of Tuno’s good-natured actions, the song has been delivered in a passionate and mature manner, revealing her

upgraded knack and standards of Malawi music, as a whole.

In other words, Tuno’s mystic soul harmonies on ‘No One’ are enough to make you spend peaceful nights with doors and windows wide open even in violent neighborhoods.

Sounding a romantic ordeal, the rhythmic patterns of Piano on ‘No One’ integrate Tuno’s sorrowful and piercing lyrics to produce an emotionally-charged sound which controls the mind, body and soul. She produces a moving voice that lingers between a seemingly broken and brave heart, and her dear lyrics are fastened around a commanding Piano riffs and enchanting Pop symphonic.

To certain extent, Tuno goes insane on ‘No One’ on which she sings pretty high, low and goes deep into her range. She has many different feels and projections with her voice — and everything she does is groovy and artistic, compelling the listener to ramble into deep thoughts and forest of love in search of the reality.

At her full vocal range, she attempts the borders of such artists as Toni Braxton, Whitney Houston, Jennifer Lopez and Brandy who deliver music with some brilliance and impressive vocal projection. And she is the next big thing on Malawi’s Pop and RnB front.

They say a submarine never goes in reverse. So does Tuno, she is a hard worker and always determined to perfect her art. This is one of the things I have observed about her. Listener to her music and support her.

With the right resources such as producers and directors like Sonyezo and Ron CZ who have contributed their services on ‘No One’, Tuno is destined for great things such as competing favorably on the international stage.

