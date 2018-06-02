Mchacha embarrasses Kaliati’s husband at Mutharika’s rally, calls his wife a fool

June 2, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor for the south Charles Mchacha on Saturday humiliated husband to the so  called Chilima movement official  Patricia Kaliati, saying he married a fool.

MP Angie Kaliati: Mchacha says he married a fool

The Mulanje Pasani MP Angie Kaliati attended a rally held by President Peter Mutharika at Limbuli in Mulanje after a six hour whistle stop tour.

“Patricia Kaliati’s husband is here, can you stand up, you married a fool who drinks shaving water,” said Mchacha as he hurled insults at each and every member of the rebellious DPP movement which wants Mutharika to step down as party leader to pave way for Vice President  Saulos Chilima.

Mr Kaliati was not given chance to defend himself whilst his wife refused to comment when called.

At the same rally, the DPP secretary general Grazider Jeffrey said former First Lady Callista Mutharika fell out with his inlaw president after he blocked her moves to take over Ndata sprawling residence after the death of Bingu.

