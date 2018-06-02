Maputo agrees to investigate the killing of a Malawian by Mozambican police

A senior official in the government of Mozambique has agreed to hold an investigation into the death of a Malawian at the border area with Mozambique in Mangochi.

Emmanuel Ferao, director of Mozambique’s Institute of Sea and Land said this in Makanjira when officials from Mozambique and Malawi visited the area after a fracas in December which left one person dead and another one injured.

The villagers were angry that the Mozambican police slashed crops in dispute over border land.

“I regret the death of the youngman. My government is investigating the circumstances which lf to the death,”said Ferao.

He advised that when such incidents happen again, the people should report to authorities in Maputo.

Chief Makanjira and his Mozambican countepart chief Chala blamed the redemarcation exercise for the bordes confusion.

The people were however disappointed that the official did not saz anything on compensation for the death

