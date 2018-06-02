Mutharika warns Chilima movement to stop slurs, threatens arrests as Wa Jeffrey attacks Callista

President Peter Mutharika kicked off his whistle stop tour of the Lhomwe belt Saturday with a stern warning to the so called Chilima movement officials within his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to stop insulting him or he would revoke the laws which protects a president and emblems.

“I am giving you one more chance otherwise I will crack the whip, I will fix you, I am tired of this nonsense,” Mutharika in a highly charged tone said at Thyolo boma.

He said the Chilima movement press conference in Lilongwe last week was full of insults and innuendos which he could no longer accept.

Mutharika said the movement which is agitating for leadership change is full of disgruntled people whom he said were booted out of cabinet, wanted government contracts and others wanted him to pay for their personal debts.

“I will never give out money, I cant settle a personal debt of K400m,” he said.

He described member of Parliament Noel Masangwi a member of the movement as ungrateful, saying the government awarded him a K2.5bn contract to build Thyolo district council offices.

Mutharika described DPP legislators Patricia Kaliati and Paul Chibungu as liars, saying he never told them that he would not seek a second presidential term.

“I never said that, after all they were not close to me that I could have confided in them such an information,” he said.

He however did not mention Callista Mutharika who at the press conference said the president is a poor leader.

Kaliati refused to comment on the the threats of arrest by Mutharika.

However, the ruling DPP secretary general Grazider Jeffrey alleged that Callista killed the president’s brother, former president Bingu wa Mutharika.

“She is a woman without manmers. After killing Bingu, probably she wanted Professor Peter Mutharika to marry her as well, she is wicked,” she said.

At Luchenza, Mutharika told the DPP rebels to leave the party.

